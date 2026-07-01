Tamil Nadu police says DMK’s Senthil Balaji tried to lure TVK MLA by offering Rs 35 crore

<p>Chennai: Bringing former DMK minister V Senthil Balaji into the line of fire, the Tamil Nadu Police on Wednesday accused him of trying to lure an MLA from the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) by offering Rs 35 crore through his accomplices to vote against a “no-confidence” motion that the principal Opposition party was planning to move against the Assembly Speaker.</p><p>Based on a complaint from Uthangarai MLA Dr N Ilayaraja, the police arrested political strategist Thirunavukkarasu, Naresh from Trichy, and Thyagarajan from Medavakkam in Chennai. Police alleged that Thirunavukkarasu contacted Ilayaraja and offered the bribe on the advice of Senthil Balaji and his brother V. Ashok Kumar. All three arrested have been sent to judicial custody.</p>.'DMK trying to form govt through short-cut': TVK alleges horse-trading bid by main opposition; 3 arrested. <p>The serious allegations against Senthil Balaji, the party strongman from the western region, came on a day when the DMK petitioned the Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seeking the registration of a case against Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay for "indulging in horse-trading” by “buying” MLAs from other parties to manufacture a majority for his TVK. The DMK latched on to the statement of its former ally, MDMK’s Vaiko, that Vijay had promised to get his two MLAs re-elected if they resigned and contested the bye-elections, while seeking action against the Chief Minister.</p><p>The allegations against Senthil Balaji of trying to bribe an MLA in an effort to remove the Speaker and embarrass the TVK government are serious in nature and add to his legal woes. He spent over a year in prison in a cash-for-jobs scam under the previous AIADMK government, which had forced him to quit as a minister in the DMK dispensation between 2021 and 2026. Balaji also faces a CBI inquiry into allegations of corruption in the purchase of transformers during his tenure as Electricity Minister.</p><p>Reacting to the arrests, Electricity Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar alleged that the DMK was willing to offer even Rs 50 crore to TVK MLAs to topple the government.</p>.Vijay signals formation of 'secular' front after meeting alliance leaders, exudes confidence of completing 5-year-tenure.<p>Balaji’s name figuring in the case relating to an alleged attempt to topple the government comes amid a proposed visit by the Chief Minister to Karur, the DMK leader's stronghold. Vijay is likely to visit the western TN town on July 10 and 11—his first visit after the stampede—to participate in government events and meet the families of the victims of the accident.</p><p>The TVK had alleged that Balaji was behind the stampede at a TVK rally in Karur on September 27, 2025, that killed 41 people, and had even sought action against him. Balaji appeared before the CBI in connection with the Karur stampede case in March this year.</p><p>Police sources told DH that Thirunavukkarasu kept troubling Ilayaraja over the phone despite the MLA's reluctance to engage with him. However, at one point, Thirunavukkarasu—who runs Indian Political Democratic Strategies (IPDS)— allegedly offered Rs 35 crore to the TVK MLA to vote in favour of the no-confidence motion against Speaker J C D Prabhakar to be moved by the DMK.</p><p>“Ilayaraja filed a complaint at the Triplicane police station on June 29 and investigations revealed that Senthil Balaji’s brother V. Ashok Kumar met Naresh, one of the accused, in Chennai. The probe also revealed that it was on the advice of Balaji and Kumar that Thirunavukkarasu offered to bribe Ilayaraja,” a senior police officer said.</p><p>The allegations against Senthil Balaji, the DMK MLA from Coimbatore (South), come at a time when the TVK government is accused of encouraging AIADMK rebels to resign their posts and join the ruling party in a bid to increase its individual numbers in the 234-member Assembly. The party, which won 107 seats, is currently surviving on the support of 13 MLAs from the Congress, VCK, IUML, CPI (M), and CPI.</p>