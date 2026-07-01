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Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu police says DMK’s Senthil Balaji tried to lure TVK MLA by offering Rs 35 crore

The allegations against Balaji came on a day when the DMK petitioned the DVAC seeking registration of a case against Chief Minister Vijay for "indulging in horse-trading”.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 15:29 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 15:29 IST
India NewsTamil Nadusenthil balajiTVK

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