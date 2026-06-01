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'Tamil Nadu politics is TVK vs DMK, others don't matter anymore': CM Vijay extends olive branch to AIADMK cadre

Vijay invoked the legacy of M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa to further bolster his claim that the TVK was the only true challenger to the DMK, not the AIADMK.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 15:41 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 15:41 IST
India NewsTamil NaduDMKIndia PoliticsAIADMKJoseph VijayTVK

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