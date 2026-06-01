<p>Chennai: In his first political speech after assuming office on May 10, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">C Joseph Vijay</a> on Monday dismissed charges of “horse-trading” by opposition parties and launched a blistering attack on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> and AIADMK for attempting to cobble together a coalition to prevent his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) from forming the government.</p><p>Addressing a rally in Tiruchirapalli (East), the seat from where he resigned after retaining Perambur, Vijay reiterated that politics in Tamil Nadu will continue to revolve around the TVK and DMK, while dismissing the AIADMK and BJP as “others who don’t matter anymore” in the state.</p><p>By “ignoring” the AIADMK and identifying the DMK as his “only opponent”, Vijay extended an “open invitation” to leaders of the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led party that the TVK’s doors were open for them—four MLAs have already resigned their posts to join the ruling party.</p>.'Their business of loot & corruption will lose': Tamil Nadu CM Vijay slams DMK, AIADMK, rejects horse-trading charges.<p>To top it all, Vijay invoked the legacy of M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa to further bolster his claim that the TVK was the only true challenger to the DMK, not the AIADMK. </p><p>There has been a steady stream of migration from the AIADMK to the TVK since the election results were announced.</p><p>Vijay’s 20-minute speech did not touch upon critical issues like the fulfilment of poll promises, or pressing problems like frequent power cuts across the state, especially in Chennai. </p><p>The speech, laced with cinematic dialogues and long pauses, was drafted carefully to buy time from the people to implement poll promises -- the Chief Minister effectively laid the blame on the previous DMK government for badly managing finances and law and order.</p><p>“We are working for the people, but allegations are being made about the horse-trading of MLAs. This is false and being done only to mislead the people. We have received enormous support from the people, and we don’t have to indulge in such activities,” he said, asking people to vote for his party candidate -- a local functionary -- in the ensuing by-elections.</p><p>“It is they (DMK and AIADMK) who decided to come together to prevent us from coming to power. What unfolded during the first five days after the results were announced was unprecedented,” he added.</p><p> Launching an all-round attack on the DMK, Vijay said the previous government’s failure to prevent the unprecedented proliferation of a drug culture was the reason for the rise in crime under his government.</p><p>“They let drugs reach every village and failed to control the problem. Now, they are dumping the blame on me,” he said, promising that a special force to tackle crimes against women and children will be launched next week.</p><p>Vijay also asked DMK President M K Stalin to “look inward” and ask “tough questions” of his own family members for his party’s failures, instead of seeking opinions from cadres on why the party lost.</p><p>Defending his choice of attire -- a black blazer, white shirt, and black trousers -- Vijay said he wore only black and white, which symbolised the human heart.</p>