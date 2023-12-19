Tamil Nadu rains: Stranded train passengers evacuated after 36 hours

Due to the rising water level, as many as 500 passengers remained at the station till Tuesday morning when they received the first help from authorities who provided them with biscuits and food packets after about 36 hours. The area could not be reached on Monday despite efforts by the NDRF and Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

“By the sunset of December 19, all the 687 passengers were safely evacuated and taken by buses to Vanchi Maniyacchi Station where a special train was kept ready along with food, water and doctors for their onward journey towards Chennai,” a statement from the Southern Railway said.

The stranded passengers walked through water, which was below knee level, for a distance of about 3 kms and after which they were taken by buses to Maniyacchi station after rendering medical assistance by the railway medical team, the statement added.