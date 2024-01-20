Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan petrol bomb attack case: NIA files charge sheet

"Based on a special report by the police personnel, a case was initially registered at the Guindy police station under sections 436, 353 and 506 (II) of the IPC, section 4 of the TNPPDL Act, 1992, and section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908. The case was re-registered by the NIA on 10th November 2023," the spokesperson added.