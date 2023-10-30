JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan petrol bomb case: Accused remanded in three days' police custody

The Fourth Metropolitan Magistrate, Saidapet remanded Vinoth on an application filed by the police.
Last Updated 30 October 2023, 14:02 IST

Follow Us

Chennai: A city court on Monday granted police three days' custody of Karukka Vinoth, who has been arrested for allegedly hurling a petrol bomb outside the main gate of Raj Bhavan here last week.

The Fourth Metropolitan Magistrate, Saidapet remanded Vinoth on an application filed by the police.

Vinoth was arrested last Wednesday after he allegedly hurled a Molotov cocktail that fell outside the Raj Bhavan main gate.

A Molotov cocktail is an incendiary device, usually filled with petrol, and a piece of cloth is used as a wick to light it.

Vinoth already has a number of cases pending against him.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 October 2023, 14:02 IST)
India NewsTamil Nadu

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT