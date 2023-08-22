Tamil Nadu receives 1.63 crore applications from women for ‘rightful money’

As many as 1.63 crore women in Tamil Nadu have applied for the ambitious Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam which envisages providing Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to women heads of families as the last date for enrolling beneficiaries to the scheme ended on Monday.

Special camps were held in two phases in over 36,000 centres across the state in July and August to receive applications from women who want to receive the monthly assistance from the government. The state government also conducted special camps on August 18, 19, and 20 to help those who failed to enroll previously to submit their applications.