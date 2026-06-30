Tamil Nadu set for bypolls in 7 constituencies, Karur Assembly seat declared vacant

<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu </a>is set for bypolls in the seven Assembly constituencies. However, the seat in the Karur Assembly constituency has been declared vacant. </p><p>AIADMK's M R Vijayabaskar resigned shortly after securing victory over the TVK candidate V P Mathiyalagan in the April 23 Assembly election. He quit as legislator on June 29. According to reports, he is likely to join the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. </p><p>Following his resignation, the total number of vacancies in the Assembly has risen to seven - six vacancies created by the resignations of AIADMK MLAs and Tiruchirappalli East constituency vacated by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay following his victory from two seats. He has retained Perambur constituency in Chennai.\r\n\r</p>.Dharwad seat vacant as Karnataka Assembly secretariat notifies Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni’s disqualification.<p>He was the sixth legislator from the AIADMK to quit the position following the party's electoral setback in the Assembly election. The party has been facing the crisis of exodus of its cadres since the poll results were announced on May 4.</p>