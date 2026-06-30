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Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu set for bypolls in 7 constituencies, Karur Assembly seat declared vacant

AIADMK's M R Vijayabaskar resigned shortly after securing victory over the TVK candidate V P Mathiyalagan in the April 23 Assembly election.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 08:55 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 08:55 IST
Tamil NaduIndian Politics

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