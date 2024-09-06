Tamil Nadu signs MoUs with Lincoln Electric, Vishay Precision, Visteon for investment worth Rs 850 crore

CM Stalin, in a post on 'X' said: "In the land of opportunities, every new dawn ignites fresh hopes. We’ve secured MoUs worth ₹850 crores with Lincoln Electric, Vishay Precision, and Visteon, bringing us one step closer to realising our vision. Through relentless effort and determination, we continue to turn our dreams into reality! On August 27, the CM embarked on the US tour and he is scheduled to be in America till September 14 to attract investments to the state. The visit is a part of overall initiatives to achieve the goal of transforming the state into a USD one trillion economy by 2030, the government said.