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Tamil Nadu to expand Breakfast Scheme to classes six to eight

The expansion of the scheme is likely to benefit an additional 15 lakh students, taking the total number of beneficiaries to about 45 lakh.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 15:54 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 15:54 IST
India NewsTamil NaduJoseph Vijay

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