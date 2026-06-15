Tamil Nadu to expand Breakfast Scheme to classes six to eight

<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil%20nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday announced that the Free Breakfast Scheme, launched by the previous <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK </a>dispensation, will be expanded from September 17 to include students from classes six to eight in all government schools across the state. </p><p>The expansion of the scheme is likely to benefit an additional 15 lakh students, taking the total number of beneficiaries to about 45 lakh. </p><p>The expansion will come into effect on September 17, the birth anniversary of social reformer E V R Periyar, who is one of the five ideologues of the ruling TVK. </p>.Why Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay refuses to give up the wheel.<p>Vijay made the announcement during a review meeting of the Social Welfare Department. Interestingly, expansion of the scheme from classes one to five to classes six to eight was a key promise of the DMK in the run-up to the elections. </p><p>“To expand the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, instructions were issued to take steps to launch the first phase on September 17,” an official release said. </p><p>The Chief Minister’s Free Breakfast Scheme, which has helped tackle nutrition deficiency among children and ensuring their attendance in schools, serves upma, kichadi, or pongal from Monday to Friday, while rava kesari or semiya kesari will be added to the food menu on Friday. Millets available in the area are also be part of the menu for at least two days a week.</p><p>The government spends over Rs 13 per student for providing the breakfast, officials said, adding that currently 30 lakh people take breakfast every day. </p><p>Tamil Nadu has had a long history of providing food to students at schools -- the mid-day meals scheme, which is now being implemented across the country, was first conceived by the Justice Party dispensation which provided free meals to school children in government schools in Chennai. However, the then British regime stopped it a few years later citing lack of resources.</p><p>The scheme was then relaunched by Congress Chief Minister K Kamaraj in 1957 and expanded it to entire state. Then came M G Ramachandran who expanded it further by providing nutritious meal to children between 2 to 9 years old. M Karunanidhi added eggs on all days to the menu and banana for children who don’t eat eggs, while Jayalalithaa introduced variety rice. </p>