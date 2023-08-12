Tamil Nadu to move SC against Karnataka on Cauvery water

Tamil Nadu on Friday decided to move the Supreme Court against Karnataka’s refusal to release Cauvery water due for three months beginning June to the neighbouring state where farmers in the Delta region fear non-availability of water will affect their kuruvai (short-term) crops.

Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan accused Karnataka of not respecting the 2018 Supreme Court verdict which re-allotted the quantum of water to be released to Tamil Nadu every month.