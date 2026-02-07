<p>Chennai: The last session of the 16th <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Assembly will convene on February 17 with the presentation of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/interim-budget">interim budget</a> for the 2026-2027 fiscal by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu. </p><p>Since the state goes to assembly polls in April-May, the new government will present the full budget with the outgoing dispensation presenting interim budget.</p><p>“The next Assembly session would commence on February 17 at 9.30 am,” Speaker M Appavu told reporters in Tirunelveli. Thennarasu will also present the demand for advance grants for the year 2026-2027 and additional expenditure for 2025-2026 for its approval.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Will Vijay contest from Chennai?.<p>A source aware of the developments told DH that the government will follow the convention by not making any new announcements in the interim budget. “It will be left for the next government. Some states have made fresh announcements in the budget but we won’t follow that model,” the source added. </p><p>When asked about the live telecast of the entire Assembly session without interruptions, Appavu said the Business Advisory Committee will decide on the issue. </p>