Tamil Nadu to setup special monitoring team for uninterrupted power supply across the State

<p>Chennai: In a bid to ensure an uninterrupted power supply across the State, the Tamil Nadu power distribution apparatus, TNPDCL, will be setting up special monitoring teams in all the districts.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Power Distribution Corporation Limited's (TNPDCL) move to constitute monitoring teams came against the backdrop of a series of power cuts in several districts, especially in Chennai and its suburban areas.</p>.<p>An official release said that Tamil Nadu currently supplies power to about 35.2 million consumers. Electricity is delivered through 1,910 substations, over 4,47,000 transformers, and an extensive distribution network.</p>.Anbumani urges Centre to retain power supply to Tamil Nadu.<p>The specialised monitoring teams will act to quickly repair faults, reduce the duration of power interruptions, and improve consumer satisfaction.</p>.<p>Further, for urgent maintenance and immediate power restoration work, contingency allowances have been sanctioned up to Rs 1,00,000 for chief engineers, up to Rs 75,000 for supervising engineers, up to Rs 50,000 for operational engineers, up to Rs 25,000 for assistant operational engineers, and up to Rs 10,000 for assistant and junior engineers.</p>.<p>A review meeting, chaired by Electricity Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar, held on Wednesday, also examined measures to promptly rectify intermittent power interruptions caused by unexpected faults such as buried cable damage, transformer failures, line breaks, seasonal factors like rain and wind, RMU (ring main unit) malfunctions, and high-voltage transformer defects even as overall generation and power procurement in Tamil Nadu are adequate.</p>.<p>The objective was to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers in affected urban and suburban areas, the release added. </p>