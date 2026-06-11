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Tamil Nadu to setup special monitoring team for uninterrupted power supply across the State

The specialised monitoring teams will act to quickly repair faults, reduce the duration of power interruptions, and improve consumer satisfaction.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 07:07 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 07:07 IST
India NewsTamil NaduElectricitypower supply

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