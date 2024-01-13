Tamil Nadu to undertake coastal restoration mission at Rs 2,000 crore

As the threat of climate change looms large, the Tamil Nadu government will spend Rs 2,000 crore, over the next five years, to implement a series of initiatives to enhance coastal biodiversity, protect the long coastline, improve livelihoods, and reduce pollution with an objective to prevent sea erosion and conserving marine biodiversity.

Restoration of the marshland in Pallikaranai, which bore the brunt during the recent floods under the impact of Cyclone Michaung, and Ennore Creek, an ecologically sensitive zone that is under threat due to pollution from heavily polluting industries in the vicinity are some of the key aspects of the project named as Tamil Nadu Coastal Restoration Mission.

A biodiversity conservation park in Kadambur in Chengalpattu district near Chennai will be set up at a cost of Rs 345 crore, while Rs 60 crore will be spent in developing sea turtle conservation centres in Nagapattinam and Chennai and Rs 275 crore for restoration of coastal wetlands to focus on strengthening institutional capabilities for comprehensive conservation of coastal and marine biodiversity.

“A Special Purpose Vehicle, Tamil Nadu Blue Carbon Agency, is being set up to ensure focused attention on preservation and restoration of coastal ecosystems, including mangroves, corals, seagrass and salt marshes,” Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment & Forests, said.