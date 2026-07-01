Tamil Nadu: TVK hosts meeting of its alliance partners in Chennai

<p>Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu"> Tamil Nadu</a> Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, has scheduled its first meeting with its alliance partners on Wednesday, inviting Congress, VCK, IUML and MDMK -- and CPI and CPI(M) that extend outside support to the government.</p><p>Visuals from the Secretariat in Chennai showed respective party leaders arriving to meet the CM. </p>.<p>TVK sources told <em>PTI</em> that it has invited the main leaders of all alliance parties and their MLAs, including MDMK General Secretary Vaiko, for the meeting to be held at Mamallapuram near here.</p>.DMK allowed alliance partners to support TVK government to prevent President rule, claims MK Stalin.<p>Sources further informed the news agency that the focus of the discussion in the meeting would be providing a stable government and completing the five-year tenure. Chief Minister Vijay will be discussing with the alliance leaders in this regard.</p>