Tamil Nadu: V K Sasikala set to move into a bungalow opposite Jayalalithaa’s Veda Nilayam in Poes Garden

Chennai: Three years after she walked out of the Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru, V K Sasikala will on Saturday move to a brand-new palatial bungalow just opposite to Veda Nilayam, the residence of her late friend J Jayalalithaa, in upscale Poes Garden.

Though the housewarming ceremony was held in January, Sasikala will move into the bungalow on February 24, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa. The bungalow has come up on a vacant plot, registered under the name of Sri Harichandana Estates, which was used as a parking ground by the black cat commandos of Jayalalithaa when she was alive.

Sasikala, who was Jayalalithaa’s close friend from the 1980s till she breathed her last in December 2016, had begun the construction of the house in 2019 after the then AIADMK government decided to convert Veda Nilayam into a memorial for Jayalalithaa. However, the Madras High Court in 2020 struck down the proposal and handed over the bungalow to Deepa and Deepak, daughter, and son of Jayalalithaa’s brother Jayakumar.