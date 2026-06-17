Tamil Nadu: Vaiko’s MDMK may walk out of DMK alliance to support TVK govt

<p>Chennai: Vaiko’s Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/mdmk-drops-demand-for-more-seats-from-dmk-3611185">MDMK</a>) looks all set to walk out of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), in the first step towards supporting the new TVK government. Since both MDMK MLAs were elected on DMK’s Rising Sun, the party could not extend support to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/tvk-government-releases-white-paper-on-state-finances-targets-dmk-regime-4041228">TVK </a>dispensation like the VCK, IUML, CPM, and CPI did in the first week of May.</p>.<p>It is understood that the two legislators will quit as MLAs, contest the by-elections and extend their support to TVK if they win the bypolls. This is also part of the TVK’s strategy to increase its individual and alliance strength in the Assembly, where the majority is now wafer-thin.</p>.<p>However, there is also a suggestion that the MLAs can function independently and support the TVK, but that will attract disqualification if the DMK insists on action against them.</p>.DMK left coffers empty, says TVK as it seeks time to implement poll promises.<p>Both Vaiko and his son Durai Vaiko, the Lok Sabha MP from Tiruchirapalli, have publicly regretted contesting on the DMK’s symbol and even suggested they would have followed the VCK and Left. Durai went to the extent of saying that the MDMK MLAs could not support the new dispensation due to the “misfortune” of being elected on DMK tickets.</p>.<p>DMK’s former allies Congress, VCK, and IUML have two and one members, respectively, in the Cabinet, and MDMK feels this is the “best opportunity” for the party to quit the alliance and associate itself with the TVK.</p>.<p>Sources told <span class="italic"><em>DH</em></span> that the MDMK will formally announce its decision to walk out of the DMK alliance at its General Council meeting on June 27. Political developments over the past few days indicate that talks between MDMK and TVK are progressing well.</p>.<p>If the MDMK quits the DMK alliance, the Dravidian party will be left with just a couple of smaller parties, including the late Vijayakanth’s DMDK.</p>.WATCH | 'They voted for whistle': MDMK chief Vaiko's thrilled house helps remove CM Vijay's 'drishti'.<p>On Tuesday, Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna met Vaiko at his residence here. On Wednesday, the veteran leader drove to the Secretariat to meet Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, ostensibly to invite him for an event.</p>.<p>While Vaiko dismissed questions about his party quitting the DMK alliance as “speculation,” sources said politics was discussed during the 45-minute meeting the MDMK chief had with the CM. “The only risk is that the two MLAs have to resign and face by-elections. But that is the only option for the MDMK to be with the ruling party. The father-son duo have decided to bite the bullet,” a source told <span class="italic"><em>DH</em></span>.</p>.<p>If the two MLAs resign, the number of vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Assembly would go up to eight, including Tiruchirapalli (East) which Vijay vacated. Five AIADMK MLAs have already resigned, and four of them are now with the TVK, while C Vijayabaskar has yet to decide on his future course of action.</p>.<p>MDMK contested the April 23 elections in four seats on the DMK symbol, Rising Sun, and won two — the party has been contesting on the DMK symbol since 2021.</p>