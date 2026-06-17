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Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu: Vaiko’s MDMK may walk out of DMK alliance to support TVK govt

MDMK contested the April 23 elections in four seats on the DMK symbol, Rising Sun, and won two — the party has been contesting on the DMK symbol since 2021.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 13:46 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 13:46 IST
Tamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKVaikoMDMKTVK

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