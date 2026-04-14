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Tamil Nadu will come to streets if delimitation harms state: CM Stalin to PM Modi

This is a warning,” Stalin said, referring to the massive protests that Tamil Nadu witnessed against Hindi imposition.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 14:25 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 14:25 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiM K Stalin

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