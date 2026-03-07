<p>A 28-year-old woman was reportedly arrested after she killed two stray puppies after a dispute with her neighbour in Kambarasampettai near Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. Police also arrested the neighbour for allegedly injuring the woman’s three-year-old son during the altercation, according to reports.</p><p>Police identified the woman as J. Meenakshi Mishra and her neighbour as G. Bhuvaneswari (30). According to investigators, the two had been involved in frequent quarrels over domestic issues for nearly a year.</p><p>The latest incident occurred around 6 am on Wednesday, when an argument reportedly broke out between the women outside their homes. During the confrontation, Bhuvaneswari allegedly threw a stone at Meenakshi’s three-year-old son, injuring the child, police said.</p><p>Meenakshi rushed the boy to a nearby hospital for treatment. When she returned home a few hours later, she noticed a group of stray puppies near her house. Believing that her neighbour was looking after them, Meenakshi grabbed two of the puppies in anger and smashed them against the wall of Bhuvaneswari’s house, killing them instantly, according to police.</p>.Stray dog attacks may be a concern, but Kerala has feral felines who bite way more!.<p>The incident was captured on CCTV cameras, and footage of the act later circulated on social media, drawing sharp criticism from residents and animal welfare activists.</p><p>Following a complaint lodged by Ajay Bharath, vice-president of People for Animals (PFA), the Jeeyapuram police registered a case against Meenakshi. She was booked under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, which deals with cruelty to animals.</p><p>Subsequently, Meenakshi’s husband Jai Ganesh filed a separate complaint alleging that Bhuvaneswari had injured their child during the argument. Based on this complaint, police registered a case under Section 118 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested Bhuvaneswari on Friday.</p><p>Police said further investigation into the incident was underway.</p>