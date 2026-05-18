Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu’s bipolar politics of DMK and AIADMK over: DMK’s Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

His comments came on a day PTR’s boss and DMK President M K Stalin claimed that the TVK did no field work but managed to win the April 23 Assembly polls by influencing people using social media.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 14:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2026, 14:44 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKAIADMK

Follow us on :

Follow Us