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Tamil Nadu's proposal for a tribunal on Mekedatu irks farmers

Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna, who has emerged as a key spokesperson for the new administration, openly accused the CWMA of biased functioning.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 15:01 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 15:01 IST
India NewsTamil NadufarmersMekedatu projectCauvery

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