Tamil Nadu's proposal for a tribunal on Mekedatu irks farmers

<p>Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s proposal to the Union Government seeking the formation of a new tribunal to resolve the dispute over Karnataka’s plan to build a reservoir across the River Cauvery at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mekedatu">Mekedatu</a> has met with severe opposition from farmers in the fertile Cauvery Delta region.</p><p>Despite intense objections from farmers’ associations and opposition parties, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a> government on Monday asserted on the floor of the Tamil Nadu Assembly that a new tribunal remains the “only solution,” declaring that the state has lost all faith in the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).</p><p>Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna, who has emerged as a key spokesperson for the new administration, openly accused the CWMA of biased functioning. </p><p>“Tamil Nadu has lost confidence in the functioning of the CWMA. We believe that a new tribunal is the only option going forward to resolve the dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka,” Arjuna told the House.</p>.PMK opposes new tribunal on Mekedatu dam plan, urges TN govt to withdraw proposal.<p>Defending its stance, the government argued that since the Mekedatu dam is an entirely fresh dispute, it is legally sound to seek the constitution of a new arbitration body. </p><p>The government further said since the Mekedatu is a new dispute, it was only right to seek the constitution of a new tribunal to solve the matters – the decision in this regard was taken by the previous DMK government and conveyed to the Union Government through an official letter in March. </p><p>However, the issue was kept under wraps till June 19 when Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay agreed to include the demand for constitution of a tribunal in the resolution on Mekedatu as a follow-up to the letter.</p><p>Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers’ Association President P R Pandian told DH that there was no need for a new arbitration panel for Mekedatu issue as it would only further complicate matters between both states. He argued that both the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and the Supreme Court have clarified that no new project can be taken up in the Cauvery basin for 15 years. </p><p>“The Supreme Court settled the Cauvery River water allocation issue for 15 years in its 2018 verdict. No construction can take place without the explicit concurrence of the lower riparian states," Pandian said. </p><p>"When the legal realities are already this clear, why did the DMK government propose a new tribunal and keep it a secret? Which legal experts did they consult, and why were the stakeholders or opposition parties never taken into confidence?”</p>.'We don't want even a single drop more': Karnataka Water Minister backs Mekedatu dam.<p>He accused the DMK of “misusing” the Assembly for the mistakes it committed during its 2021-2026 rule. “Any tribunal would only open Pandora’s Box. The government should withdraw its demand for a tribunal on Mekedatu,” he added. </p><p>PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss spoke along similar lines, warning that pushing for an entirely new tribunal could have disastrous long-term consequences for local farmers.</p><p>“When the standing mandates of both the CWDT and the Supreme Court are already weighted in favour of Tamil Nadu, what is the utility of demanding a separate tribunal? To be perfectly frank, setting up a fresh tribunal has historically been Karnataka’s demand to bypass current restrictions. The new government must not play right into Karnataka’s hands,” Ramadoss cautioned.</p><p>In response, Minister Arjuna maintained that senior legal experts had strongly advised the state to establish an independent arbitration body to evaluate the Mekedatu dispute separately. “If the Supreme Court permits the creation of a new arbitration panel, it gives Tamil Nadu the necessary time and a distinct legal avenue to block Karnataka’s construction plans and preserve our farmers' lifelines,” the Minister added.</p>