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Tamil Nadu's 'Start Run, Stop Drugs' initiative in Chennai on June 26; 10,000 expected

It will be held under the aegis of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 18:15 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 18:15 IST
India NewsTamil NaduMarathon

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