Tamil Nadu's 'Start Run, Stop Drugs' initiative in Chennai on June 26; 10,000 expected

<p>Chennai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> government on Thursday said it will organise a "Start Run, Stop Drugs" awareness event in Chennai on June 26, using sports as a tool to steer youth away from substance abuse.</p><p>It will be held under the aegis of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.</p>.Tamil Nadu CM Vijay likely to raise central fund allocation, regional issues at NITI Aayog meeting.<p>"The initiative aims to channel youth energy constructively and promote a healthy, drug-free lifestyle. The event is being organised under the vision of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, whose administration is actively positioning sports as a vehicle for social change and ethical development," a press release said.</p><p>The event is open to the public, students, and athletes.</p><p>The six-kilometre run will begin at 6 am from the Anna Memorial on Kamaraj Salai and conclude at Island Grounds. Over 10,000 participants are expected.</p><p>Those keen on participating must be above 14 years of age and can register online at www.sdat.tn.gov.in before June 22, the release said.</p>