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Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nau CM Vijay expands his Cabinet; inducts 23 new Ministers, including two from Congress

Ministry strength rises to 33; with one berth each allotted to VCK and IUML, there will be no room accommodate any splinter AIADMK group in the future.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 05:10 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 05:10 IST
India NewsCongressIndia PoliticsTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu NewsJoseph VijayTVK

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