Tamilisai Soundararajan rejoins BJP after quitting as Governor

He went on to say that her joining the BJP again shows her commitment to the party; her determination that her work should also contribute to strengthening the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he assumes office for a third time in a row.

Soundararajan resigned from the BJP before assuming the office of Governor of Telangana in 2019. She was appointed Lt Governor of Puducherry in 2021.

Sixty-two year old Tamilisai Soundararjan is a gynaecologist and she joined the BJP over two decades ago.