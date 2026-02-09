Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Tata Motors rolls out Range Rover Evoque from greenfield Tamil Nadu unit

The development further cements Tamil Nadu’s position as the leader in automotive sector with two car manufacturing units being thrown open in just six months
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 15:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 15:05 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsTamil NaduTata MotorscompaniesRange Rover

Follow us on :

Follow Us