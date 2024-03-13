Tata Motors to invest Rs 9,000 crore to set up vehicle manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu

Tata Motors will be investing Rs 9,000 crore to set up a vehicle manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, which is expected to provide jobs to 5,000 people.

This will be the home-grown company’s second plant in south India after Dharwad in Karnataka and second major Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) after VinFast to enter Tamil Nadu in the past two months

A memorandum of understanding between Tata Motors and the Tamil Nadu government was signed on Wednesday evening in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin.