india tamil nadu

Tata Motors to invest Rs 9,000 crore to set up vehicle manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu

This will be the home-grown company’s second plant in south India after Dharwad in Karnataka
Last Updated 13 March 2024, 12:27 IST

Tata Motors will be investing Rs 9,000 crore to set up a vehicle manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, which is expected to provide jobs to 5,000 people.

This will be the home-grown company’s second plant in south India after Dharwad in Karnataka and second major Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) after VinFast to enter Tamil Nadu in the past two months

A memorandum of understanding between Tata Motors and the Tamil Nadu government was signed on Wednesday evening in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

More to follow...

(Published 13 March 2024, 12:27 IST)
