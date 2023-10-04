Home
Technical issue affects outbound international services at Chennai airport

The technical issue that was noticed around 1.30 am was fixed by 6 am, they said.
Last Updated 04 October 2023, 04:29 IST

A server problem led to disruption in services at the International Departure at the city airport here on Wednesday, affecting 9 outbound services and about 1,500 international passengers, officials said.

The technical issue that was noticed around 1.30 am was fixed by 6 am, they said.

Only international departures were affected, impacting printing of boarding passes and baggage handling, officials added.

International services to destinations including Colombo, Dubai and Bangkok suffered delays.

India NewsTamil NaduAviationChennai

