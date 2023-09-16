Tell I.N.D.I.A bloc MPs that Udhayanidhi never used the word genocide: Stalin to DMK leaders on Sanatan row

“Please tell MPs from our alliance that Udhayanidhi never used the word genocide. Tell them it is a false propaganda by the BJP,” Stalin told the DMK MPs. Other issues that the DMK should raise in the session, according to Stalin, are immediate approval for the anti-NEET Bill pending before the President of India, tabling of the Bill seeking 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, and tabling a legislation to remove the 50 per cent ceiling fixed for reservation.

“As we approach the Special Parliamentary Session from September 18th, it's time to unite and make a resounding impact. Our mission is clear: Do not be swayed by diversion tactics of BJP. Stand strong, raise your voices, and prioritise the pressing issues like Manipur violence and the flagged irregularities in the CAG report in unison with our I.N.D.I.A allies,” he said.

“Together, we can defeat the conspiracies of the BJP and ensure justice for our great republic,” Stalin added.