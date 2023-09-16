Tell I.N.D.I.A bloc MPs that Udhayanidhi never used the word genocide: Stalin to DMK leaders on Sanatan row

DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday asked his party MPs not to get “swayed by diversionary tactics” of the BJP and ensure that they prioritise issues like Manipur violence and raise irregularities flagged in CAG reports along with members from I.N.D.I.A. alliance during the Special Session of Parliament beginning September 18.
At a meeting of the party MPs, Stalin also said the MPs of the Opposition group should be united to make a “resounding impact” in the session. Stalin told the MPs, according to those who attended the meeting, that they should convince their colleagues from other parties that the BJP was trying to milk the Sanatan Dharma remark controversy.
“Please tell MPs from our alliance that Udhayanidhi never used the word genocide. Tell them it is a false propaganda by the BJP,” Stalin told the DMK MPs. Other issues that the DMK should raise in the session, according to Stalin, are immediate approval for the anti-NEET Bill pending before the President of India, tabling of the Bill seeking 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, and tabling a legislation to remove the 50 per cent ceiling fixed for reservation.
“As we approach the Special Parliamentary Session from September 18th, it's time to unite and make a resounding impact. Our mission is clear: Do not be swayed by diversion tactics of BJP. Stand strong, raise your voices, and prioritise the pressing issues like Manipur violence and the flagged irregularities in the CAG report in unison with our I.N.D.I.A allies,” he said.
“Together, we can defeat the conspiracies of the BJP and ensure justice for our great republic,” Stalin added.