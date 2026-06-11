Telugu engineer killed in Oman coast missile strike was waiting to return home for wedding anniversary

<p>Hyderabad: Patnala Suresh, 44, a Chief Engineer from<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/visakhapatnam"> Visakhapatnam</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a>, was one of three Indian sailors killed in a missile strike on the oil tanker MT Settebello off the coast of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oman">Oman</a>.</p>.<p>His family has expressed deep grief over the tragedy, compounded by the painful irony of its timing as Suresh had already received his relieving letter and was waiting for a replacement crew member before he could return home. He is survived by his wife Bhargavi, and two sons aged 13 and 10.</p>.<p>His family members said his 15th <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wedding-anniversary">wedding anniversary</a> was on June 24, and Suresh had been looking forward to celebrating it with wife and their two sons after nearly five months at sea.</p>.<p>"He had been requesting management to send his replacement, as his four-month duty had ended almost 15 days ago. Perhaps due to the war situation, they could not arrange one in time," she said. "He has been a Chief Engineer not an ordinary sailor for the past 12 years, with the same company. This job was his passion. We never expected this to happen. My two sons and I have lost our sole provider. None of us are employed. We were entirely dependent on him," she said.</p>.Air Force civil engineer shot dead at his home in Prayagraj.<p>A source close to the family said Suresh had gone to inspect the ship's generator after it developed a technical snag. The missile strike occurred at that very moment, leaving him no chance to escape.</p>.<p>Officials confirmed he died on the spot. In the week leading up to the attack, the vessel had remained in the same area, where poor network coverage made audio and video calls impossible and only text messages could be sent.</p>.<p>The Andhra Pradesh government has reached out to GA Srinivas, India's Ambassador to Oman, seeking all possible assistance for the bereaved family. The Ambassador assured full cooperation and stated that the Embassy's welfare team would take immediate action.</p>.<p>Efforts are currently underway to obtain official confirmation and detailed updates from maritime, diplomatic, and consular authorities.</p>.<p>The Embassy of India in Oman is expected to coordinate with local authorities, the shipping company, and other relevant agencies to facilitate documentation, repatriation of the mortal remains, and support for the family.</p>.<p>"The family has expressed deep concern regarding the circumstances of the incident and the timeline for repatriation," said a senior Andhra Pradesh government official who has been coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Oman from New Delhi.</p>