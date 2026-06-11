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Homeindiatamil nadu

Telugu engineer killed in Oman coast missile strike was waiting to return home for wedding anniversary

The Ambassador assured full cooperation and stated that the Embassy's welfare team would take immediate action.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 17:04 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 17:04 IST
India NewsTamil NaduMissileVisakhapatnamOmanWest AsiaMiddle EastOil Tankercoast

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