Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' to release soon? Madras HC permits makers to withdraw plea against CBFC

<p>The Madras High Court on Tuesday permitted producers of Vijay's <em>Jana Nayagan, </em>KVN Productions to withdraw their plea challenging the Central Board of Film Certification, reports <em>LiveLaw</em>.</p><p>This comes after the producers on Monday decided to send the movie to the Revising Committee of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/editorial/film-certification-board-s-overreach-3866693">Central Board of Film Certification</a> (CBFC) for its perusal.</p><p>On January 9, a single judge bench of the Madras High Court had directed the CBFC to certify the film, but the Board challenged the verdict before a division bench, which granted a stay. </p><p>This was followed by KVN Productions approaching the Supreme Court, which refused to interfere and asked them to go back to the High Court.</p><p>The High Court quashed the single judge order and asked the production house to go back to the judge if they wish so for a fresh hearing.</p><p>The production house had said it applied for a CBFC certificate on December 18 and made 27 cuts and modifications recommended by the examining committee. However, the certificate was withheld due to a complaint by a single member of the examining committee which reviewed the movie.</p><p>The movie's delayed release stirred a major political controversy with several opposition leaders, including the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, blaming the BJP government.</p>