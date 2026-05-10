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The hero’s journey: How Vijay became Tamil Nadu’s Jana Nayagan

An introvert by nature, Vijay is described by aides as an attentive listener who interrupts only when a specific doubt arises.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 14:01 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 14:01 IST
India NewsTamil NaduVijayTVK

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