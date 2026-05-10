The hero’s journey: How Vijay became Tamil Nadu’s Jana Nayagan

<p>Chennai: From the glamorous world of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cinema">cinema</a> to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/politics">politics</a>, which is often serious and rustic, the transformation of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Chandrasekaran Joseph Vijay</a> from Tamil cinema superstar to the Chief Minister of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> is nothing short of a blockbuster movie. </p>.<p>51-year-old Vijay joins the elite club of the iconic M G Ramachandran and N T Rama Rao, becoming Chief Minister in the very first election they faced after launching their respective political parties. </p>.<p>Vijay announced the launch of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)</a> on February 2, 2024, promising a “fundamental political change” in Tamil Nadu politics, which was hitherto dominated by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK</a>. In about two years, he dismantled a 59-year-old the Dravidian duopoly of 59 years by relegating both the DMK and AIADMK to the opposition benches in a single election. </p> <p>The Chief Minister didn’t sweat it out in the sweltering heat like his challengers, did not make long political speeches, and did not splurge on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/advertisments">advertisements</a> on television and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/digital">digital platforms</a>.</p>.<p>He unleashed his emotional connect with the people that he earned through his on-screen charisma – his boy next door look and appeal to the electorate to “give me one chance, only one chance” seemed to have done wonders, especially among young and women. </p>.Vijay: The ‘young boy’ who dealt a blow to the big boys.<p>His constant assertion that he did not enter homes after launching TVK and that he plunged into politics only after he entered every home did wonders as people connected with his emotional appeal and voted in droves. </p> <p>While Vijay’s films never projected him as the sole noble soul in the universe like MGR, the actor-politician won the hearts of the people in his very first outing. </p> <p>He never took great pains to explain a complex ideology, instead offering a mix of mainstream Dravidianism and Tamil nationalism first announced at his 2024 conference. Vijay leveraged the cult status he enjoys to create a perception that he held a magic wand and was the sole harbinger of change. </p> <p>An introvert by nature, Vijay is described by aides as an attentive listener who interrupts only when a specific doubt arises. </p> <p>The strategy from day one was simply Vijay -- nothing more and nothing less. This was executed perfectly as his team positioned 2026 as a pivotal year akin to 1967, when the DMK first established Dravidian rule. </p> <p>While he catered to large demographics at public rallies, his real success lay in mobilizing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gen-z">Gen Z</a> to campaign on his behalf among their older relatives. </p><p>His appeal to children to cry for a vote in the same way they might cry for a Kinder Joy was criticized by some as an exploitation of minors, yet his assertion that he did not need public money because he had already earned enough resonated with the masses. </p>.'Rookie' Vijay set to take the throne; Can he slay the challenges as Chief Minister?.<p>As Chief Minister, Vijay will face multiple challenges in running the government, including fulfilling promises made to the people that will further burden the exchequer. He will have to ensure that law and order is maintained well and the entrenched drug culture is halted, two of his key promises. </p> <p>Vijay may have to use his charisma and connection with the people to convince them that implementation of several schemes promised will take some time, given the financial situation. </p> <p>He will also have to find ways to deal with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a>-led Union Government on several issues – the state has been denied of its due under the Samagra Shiksha scheme for not implementing the three-language policy. </p> <p>Vijay will also be expected to maintain the momentum of the state's investment climate by continuing to attract companies in varied sectors – </p><p>TN has been continuously posting record growth in the past few years. </p> <p>He has to learn the ropes of administration and he will be helped amply by bureaucrats and aides. Vijay asked people to vote for them and promised to visit them in their towns and villages after assuming power. </p> <p>Now that people have seated him in the Chief Minister’s saddle, perhaps it is time to walk the talk. And be the <em>Jana Nayagan</em> that the world never got to watch. </p>