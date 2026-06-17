The Kumbakonam fire tragedy that sowed a civil service dream

<p>Chennai: On July 16, 2004, S S Jenifer miraculously escaped death simply because she excused herself from joining her classmates on the first floor of their school building to complete her classwork. </p><p>Just five minutes later, all she saw were plumes of smoke emanating from the thatched roof of the Krishna English Medium School in Kumbakonam. The building had caught fire, and 94 students, including Jenifer’s friends, were charred to death, in one of the deadliest fire accidents in Tamil Nadu’s history. </p><p>Twenty-two years after that fateful morning, Jenifer, who survived the accident along with her brother, is now awaiting her appointment as a Deputy Collector after clearing the Group-1 exam conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). </p>.Tamil Nadu: Vaiko’s MDMK may walk out of DMK alliance to support TVK govt.<p>The spark to become a bureaucrat ignited within weeks of the tragedy when she saw the then Thanjavur district collector J Radhakrishnan (now TANGEDCO Managing Director) tirelessly working to help survivors secure admission in other schools so they could continue their studies. </p><p>“I didn’t even know what a District Collector did back then, but the way Radhakrishnan sir helped the survivors and their parents navigate the trauma, and how gently he convinced us to testify as witnesses before the court, created a lasting impression on me. These interactions sowed the seeds of my civil services dreams,” Jenifer told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>The fire at the school remains one of the deadliest with investigations blaming the management’s sheer carelessness and greed for the accident. </p><p>After failing to clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams since 2017, Jenifer shifted her focus to the TNPSC in 2021. It took four years of intense preparation, aided by coaching centres, to finally clear the Group-1 exam. </p><p>Jenifer, now 30, will soon receive her appointment orders as Additional Director (Rural Development), fulfilling her lifelong dream. </p><p>“I feel it is my duty to serve the people. For a long time, I wondered why I was spared in that fire accident, and I think I have finally found the reason,” she said. “I want to serve the people, and the scars from the fire accident never went away. Whenever I met the parents of my friends who died in the tragedy, I felt sad. I think I now have a purpose in my life,” Jenifer added.</p><p>Achieving her dream was not easy. During the Covid-19 pandemic, her father was paralyzed and funds dried up. “It was my friends and mentors at coaching centres who helped me survive. Not even one person discouraged me,” she said.</p><p>Jenifer, who studied at the Sri Madha Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Kumbakonam till 12th standard, recalled her harrowing experience from that July morning. </p><p>“We were attending classes on the ground floor when we were told to move up to a classroom on the first floor – under a thatched roof -- for an inspection by government officials at 10.30 am. </p><p>“I told my classmates that I would join them in five minutes after completing my work. Within a few minutes, the fire broke out, and we were escorted out to seek refuge in a near-by house. It was chaos everywhere,” Jenifer said. </p><p>Amid chaos, and unable to locate their children, Jenifer’s parents initially feared the worst. “Only after three hours, at around 2 pm, did our parents finally find us. All I can say is we were lucky,” she added. </p><p>Blaming negligence on the part of individuals for the accident that claimed her own friends, Jenifer said she was happy to be working with Rural Development Department through which I can help elevate the life of people in the hinterland.</p>