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The Kumbakonam fire tragedy that sowed a civil service dream

Twenty-two years after that fateful morning, Jenifer, who survived the accident, is now awaiting her appointment as a Deputy Collector.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 14:55 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 14:55 IST
India NewsTamil NaduFirecivil services

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