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Homeindiatamil nadu

'Their business of loot & corruption will lose': Tamil Nadu CM Vijay slams DMK, AIADMK, rejects horse-trading charges

Vijay alleged that once the results were declare on May 4, the two Dravidian parties engaged in a bargain.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 14:12 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 14:12 IST
India NewsTamil NaduDMKIndia PoliticsAIADMKJoseph VijayTVK

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