<p>Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">C Joseph Vijay</a> on Monday accused his rival parties <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> and AIADMK of attempting to join hands to form a government to loot people, while rejecting horse-trading charge levelled against him by the opposition parties. </p><p>Addressing his first rally in Tiruchippalli after becoming the chief minister on May 10, Vijay tore into the DMK for persistently criticising him and his party TVK, adding that "family" politics led to the defeat of the previous ruling party. </p><p>"The people have made me the 'first sewak', not chief minister," he said, adding that it was advantageous to the TVK if the DMK criticised them.</p>.TN CM C Joseph Vijay holds roadshow in Tiruchirappalli.<p> Vijay alleged that once the results were declare on May 4, the two Dravidian parties engaged in a bargain, while secretly trying to form the government so as to loot.</p><p>"It was because if the TVK formed the government, their 'business' -- loot and corruption -- will be lost," he alleged. He termed the DMK as an "evil force" and the AIADMK as a "spent force." </p><p>Vijay targeted the DMK saying those who initially promised to remain silent for six months to let his new government settle down, could not even wait for six days before aggressively criticising his government.</p><p>"As I said earlier, the contest is only between the TVK and DMK, and others don't matter," the TVK president said. </p><p>Without naming the AIADMK, Vijay slammed it as a 'spent force'. He claimed the TVK has broken barriers of 'caste, religion, cash for votes' in the polls.</p><p>Even though Vijay chose the Perambur seat over the Tiruchippalli constituency, Vijay said the people were close to his heart. </p><p>He said even the late chief minister M G Ramachandran did not secure so much vote share as the TVK did in the first election.</p><p>"You have extended such tremendous support to the TVK. The votes that were not cast in 1977 were cast in 2026. I am not comparing myself with MGR," he said.</p><p>He continued saying, "MGR is MGR, and I am your Vijay who has come to work on the path shown by MGR, Anna and Periyar, that's all."</p><p>"The only thing is, if you had supported a little bit more, it would have turned out a bit better. But it's okay, in all the elections to come in the future, your full support will be there," Vijay added.</p><p>The TVK regime will be for all people. There will be no compromise on state rights and secularism, he said. </p>