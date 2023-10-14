There can be no dip in Lok Sabha seat allotted for TN Congress in I.N.D.I.A bloc, says Karti Chidambaram

It was stressed in the meeting that there should be no reduction in the number of seats allotted to the Congress in the I.N.D.I.A bloc in Tamil Nadu for the 2024 LS polls compared to what was set apart for the party in the 2019 general election.

Though there is no 'compulsion' that the party should contest from the same constituencies, there should however, be no cut in the total number of seats, Karti insisted.