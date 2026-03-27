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Thoothukudi port-led growth sparks livelihood concerns ahead of polls

“Because of port expansion, the island is slowly disappearing, and marine habitats are being destroyed,” Kebistian, a youth leader of fishermen, told PTI Videos.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 08:23 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 08:23 IST
India NewsThoothukudi

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