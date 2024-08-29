Home
tamil nadu

Three killed in Tamil Nadu as vehicle topples

The accident happened near Surandai when the vehicle was ferrying farm workers.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 August 2024, 01:53 IST

Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu: At least three women--all farm workers, were killed in this district on Wednesday after the "load auto" they were travelling in toppled, police said.

The accident happened near Surandai when the vehicle was ferrying farm workers.

Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the death of the victims and announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each to their families. Further, 14 persons were under treatment with injuries, he said and he announced Rs one lakh each to the injured.

Published 29 August 2024, 01:53 IST
India NewsTamil NaduAccident

