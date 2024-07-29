Three political murders in a day; Opposition blames DMK for lawlessness in state

Chennai: Three daylight murders of functionaries of AIADMK and BJP and the husband of a Congress councillor in just a day have given enough fodder for the Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu to pin down the DMK on the “sinking” law and order situation in the state.
These murders that took place in different parts of the state – the fifth such instance of political functionaries being murdered this month – have also put the ruling party on the defensive, saying the government cannot be held responsible for such incidents since their motive is “previous enmity.”
On July 28, Sivaganga district BJP secretary Selvakumar and Padmanabhan, an AIADMK functionary in Cuddalore, were murdered by separate gangs in their respective districts. Jackson, an auto driver and the husband of a Congress councillor, was also hacked to death in Kanyakumari on the same day.
Four persons have been taken into custody by the police in connection with Selvakumar’s murder. These incidents come weeks after the murder of Tamil Nadu BSP chief K Armstrong in Chennai on July 5 and ‘Punk’ Bala, a functionary of Naam Tamizhar Katchi, in Madurai on July 16.
The DMK, which came under pressure from opposition parties to act after Armstrong’s murder, effected a major reshuffle in the police department by appointing a new Additional Director General of Police (L&O) and replacing the entire Chennai City police team, including the Commissioner.
The government also transferred Home Secretary P Amudha after a spate of murders. However, Opposition parties want Chief Minister M K Stalin to take control of the situation in the state and ensure that law and order is maintained well in the state. Not just opposition parties, Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram, whose party Congress is an ally of the DMK, has also termed as “worrisome” the growing frequency of murders in the state.
While Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said there was no safety for anyone under the DMK rule, TN BJP chief K Annamalai termed the state as “murder capital” while accusing Stalin of enacting “political dramas” instead of focussing his attention on maintaining law and order.
“The DMK government doesn’t seem to be bothered about the safety of people. Political functionaries are being murdered and the government is silent. Instead of acting against people who create trouble, the government records a few arrests here and there to create a false impression that all is well,” Palaniswami added.
The DMK has been on the back foot, especially on the law and order front, for the past few months, with a hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi claiming 66 lives and a spate of murders. Responding to allegations levelled by opposition parties, Law Minister S Regupathy told reporters on Monday that the motive of the murders was personal enmity and the government cannot take the blame for such incidents.
“These are revenge murders. The government cannot be held responsible. The state is peaceful and that is why Tamil Nadu is the no.1 destination for investors,” Regupathy added.