Three political murders in a day; Opposition blames DMK for lawlessness in state

Chennai: Three daylight murders of functionaries of AIADMK and BJP and the husband of a Congress councillor in just a day have given enough fodder for the Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu to pin down the DMK on the “sinking” law and order situation in the state.

These murders that took place in different parts of the state – the fifth such instance of political functionaries being murdered this month – have also put the ruling party on the defensive, saying the government cannot be held responsible for such incidents since their motive is “previous enmity.”

On July 28, Sivaganga district BJP secretary Selvakumar and Padmanabhan, an AIADMK functionary in Cuddalore, were murdered by separate gangs in their respective districts. Jackson, an auto driver and the husband of a Congress councillor, was also hacked to death in Kanyakumari on the same day.