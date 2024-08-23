Thrilled and happy: Aunt on Kamala Harris’ presidential nomination

Chennai: “We are very thrilled and happy. Our family is quite proud of her achievements,” said Dr Sarala Gopalan of her niece Kamala Harris, hours after the latter accepted the US Presidential candidature at the Democratic National Convention.

Kamala Harris has scripted history by becoming the first person from the Indian-American community to contest the presidential polls in the US.

Dr Sarala Gopalan is the sister of Dr Shyamala Gopalan, the US Vice-President’s mother. Kamala Harris had the blessings of her aunt, Sarala, before the Democratic National Convention.

“I did speak to her and conveyed my wishes to her. We wish her all the best,” Sarala Gopalan told DH.

“I was in Canada to visit my sister, and I called Kamala (Harris). She has always been a caring person and never forgets to call me chithi (aunt),” Sarala Gopalan added.

The Chennai-based doctor said her niece is a person who never forgets her roots and who always believes in family values.

“I can say that it is Shyamala’s upbringing that has brought Kamala where she is today. Kamala’s achievements makes all of us feel happy and proud. My sister would have been the happiest person to see this happen,” Sarala Gopalan added.

Talking about Kamala Harris’ mother, Sarala Gopalan said her sister was very progressive and brave that some 60 years ago she went to the US alone to pursue her studies and make a name for herself.

“We will certainly travel to the US to see her being sworn-in as the US President. It will be a proud moment for the entire family,” she added.

Kamala Harris’ grandfather P V Gopalan was an Indian diplomat. The US Vice-President had herself recalled how the former had shaped her life and served as the greatest inspiration besides her mother Dr Shyamala Gopalan, who migrated to the US as a teenager to study medicine and rose to become a breast cancer specialist.

Dr Shyamala Gopalan married a Jamaican, Donald Harris, and the couple had two daughters—Kamala and Maya, who a lawyer by profession. Kamala Harris and her sister would accompany Dr Shyamala Gopalan to Chennai often to meet their grandparents at their home in the upscale Besant Nagar.

Gopalan would take them for a walk on the Elliot’s Beach in Besant Nagar and the children’s love for India and the South Indian cuisine began here.

When Dr Shyamala Gopalan died in 2009, Kamala Harris flew down to Chennai to immerse her ashes in the Bay of Bengal and had remained in touch with her mother’s family.

The US Democratic presidential hopeful had herself recalled her mother as “smart and fierce.” Since my sister is not alive today, “we will always be available for Kamala and Maya” whenever they need us, Dr Sarala Gopalan said.