'Time does not speak, but it waits and gives answer': Rajinikanth dismisses TVK leader's 'DMK threatened' charge as untrue

<p>Superstar <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajinikanth">Rajinikanth</a> on Tuesday refuted a charge by TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna that he was threatened by the DMK when he attempted to make a political entry, and said that "time will give the answer".</p><p>In an official message posted on X, the actor flagged concerns over Arjuna's remarks and called them "contrary to the truth" and condemned the "slanderous remarks" made by the TVK leader. </p>.Not in talks with BJP, AIADMK; Vijay can’t be deputy to anyone: TVK.<p>"Mr. Aadhav Arjuna, who holds a leadership position in the TVK party (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam), recently expressed an opinion about me that was contrary to the truth," his post read.</p><p>He further expressed gratitude towards the political leaders, fans and media members who criticised the "derogatory" remarks.</p><p>"I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to the Honorable Leader of the Opposition of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Mr. Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu BJP President Mr. Nainar Nagendran, Union Minister Mr. L. Murugan, Tamil Nadu Minister Mr. Raghupathy, Mr. Thol. Thirumavalavan, Mr. S.P. Velumani, friend Mr. Annamalai, Mr. Arjunamurthy, Mr. Anbumani Ramadoss, Mr. G.K. Vasan, Mr. John Pandian, Mr. Pugalenthi, and many other political leaders, Mr. Ameer, Mr. G. Dhananjayan, and other friends from the film industry, Mr. Nakkheeran Gopal, Chanakyaa Mr. Rangaraj Pandey, members of the media, and my beloved fans (whom I consider the gods who keep me living), for condemning his defamatory remarks and raising their voices in my support," the actor wrote in the message.</p><p>"Time does not speak, but it waits and gives the answer," he added.</p><p>The top actor who opened up after the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's general secretary stoked a controversy recently, sought to put the controversy to rest by remarking that Arjuna made an "untrue comment about me." </p>