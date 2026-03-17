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'Time does not speak, but it waits and gives answer': Rajinikanth dismisses TVK leader's 'DMK threatened' charge as untrue

He further expressed gratitude towards the political leaders, fans and media members who criticised the 'derogatory' remarks.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 07:39 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 07:39 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKRajinikanthTVK

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