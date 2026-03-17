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‘Time doesn’t speak; it waits to answer': Rajinikanth on statement by Vijay’s aide

The off-the-cuff remarks by Aadhav, son-in-law of lottery baron Santiago Martin, were seen as a provocation and aimed at projecting Vijay as someone who doesn’t yield to pressure.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 16:21 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 16:21 IST
India NewsTamil NaduDMKVijayRajinikanthTVK

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