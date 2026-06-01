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Annamalai to give clarity over new political party in two days

Annamalai, before leaving for Delhi, told reporters at the airport that he would provide answers and make his stand clear in 2 days.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 15:22 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 15:22 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduIndia PoliticsAnnamalai

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