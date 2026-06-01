<p>Chennai: Amid speculations that he was sulking in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>and that he may float a new political party, the saffron party leader from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil%20nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>, K Annamalai, on Monday said he would clarify his stand in 2 days.</p>.End of the road for Annamalai in BJP, Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief to quit party.<p>Asked about speculations that he may launch a new political party, Annamalai, before leaving for Delhi, told reporters at the airport that he would provide answers and make his stand clear in 2 days. </p>