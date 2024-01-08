TN bags investments of over Rs 6 lakh crore at GIM 2024; to provide 26.90 lakh jobs: Stalin

Participating in the valedictory session of GIM 2024, the chief minister said companies have committed to investing a total of Rs 6,64,180 crore in Tamil Nadu and added that it would create as many as 26,90,657 lakh direct and indirect jobs in the state.