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Homeindiatamil nadu

TN CM C Joseph Vijay holds roadshow in Tiruchirappalli

Later, he travelled in a van from the airport to the venue of the public meeting, St Joseph College, a distance of roughly 10 km.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 10:53 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 10:53 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsTiruchirappalliJoseph VijayTVK

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