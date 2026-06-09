TN CM inaugurates special police unit 'Singappen' for enhanced safety to women

<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">C Joseph Vijay</a> on Tuesday inaugurated a special police unit, 'Singappen,' to provide enhanced safety to women.</p>.<p>Vijay unveiled the insignia for the special force tasked to prevent crimes against women and children, and to provide better safety to them.</p>.'No intent to topple TVK govt': DMK leader clarifies Stalin's remark on Vijay's rule.<p>Also, the chief minister flagged off special patrol vehicles for the special force, and he himself drove a vehicle.</p>.<p>The inauguration event was held at Rajarathinam Stadium. Top officials took part. </p>