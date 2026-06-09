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TN CM inaugurates special police unit 'Singappen' for enhanced safety to women

The chief minister flagged off special patrol vehicles for the special force, and he himself drove a vehicle.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 13:37 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 13:37 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndia PoliticsJoseph Vijay

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