TN CM Joseph Vijay to visit Kollur Mookambika temple on June 12

<p>Udupi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will visit Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple on June 12. </p>.<p>Vijay will arrive in a special flight to Mangaluru International Airport at 12.30 pm and later will travel to Kollur by road. He will visit the temple at 3 pm and will offer special prayers at the temple. </p>.<p>Fans are likely to gather at important junctions along the route where Vijay, who has Z-plus security, will travel.</p>.Watch | TVK chief Vijay visits Tiruchendur Murugan temple; fans gather to get glimpse of actor.<p>The Tamil Nadu CID Security Division has requested the Karnataka Police to take necessary steps to control traffic and ensure security on the route.</p>.<p>Previous Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu M G Ramachandran, Janaki Ramachandran, and Jayalalithaa, had visited Kollur and sought the blessings of the goddess after assuming the chief ministerial post.</p>