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Homeindiatamil nadu

TN CM Joseph Vijay to visit Kollur Mookambika temple on June 12

Fans are likely to gather at important junctions along the route where Vijay, who has Z-plus security, will travel.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 01:54 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 01:54 IST
Tamil NaduThalapathy VijaySri Kollur Mookambika Temple

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