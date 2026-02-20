Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

TN CM M K Stalin disbursed Rs 5,000 to women with ‘compassion and clinical precision: Thangam Thennarasu

Stalin had claimed that opposition parties attempted to freeze the scheme citing upcoming Assembly elections.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 07:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 07:26 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsM K Stalin

Follow us on :

Follow Us