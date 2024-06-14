TN CM Stalin announces relief for 7 Tamils who died in Kuwait fire incident

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said seven Tamils were among the dead in the Kuwait fire incident, and arrangements have been made to fly their mortal remains to Chennai.

The bodies will be handed over to their relatives, he said.

Expressing shock and anguish over the death of seven people in a building blaze in Kuwait City, the Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the deceased and ordered a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to each affected family.