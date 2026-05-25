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Homeindiatamil nadu

TN CM Vijay announces full waiver of crop loans to marginal farmers

The gesture would benefit 14.22 lakh farmers in the state and would entail an additional expenditure of Rs 2,044 crore to the government, he said.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 14:09 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 14:09 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsfarmersLoansJoseph Vijay

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