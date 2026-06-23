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Homeindiatamil nadu

TN CM Vijay cites Assembly records, challenges oppn stance on National Anthem row

He emphasised that the opposition DMK’s current criticism was "hypocritical", as the practice of playing the National Anthem twice or placing the state song second occurred during their own regime.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 10:01 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 10:01 IST
India NewsTamil Nadu

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