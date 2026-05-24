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TN CM Vijay speaks to family of 10-year-old sexual assault-murder victim

'He spoke to us and assured justice. He also enquired about us and whether we have a house. He said he was with us and not to worry,' the victim's grandmother said.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 08:32 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 08:32 IST
India NewsTamil NaduCrimeJoseph Vijay

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