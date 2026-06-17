TN CM Vijay stops convoy, steps down to greet and exchange fist bumps with public; video goes viral

<p>Chennai: In a refreshing break from strict protocol, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/why-tamil-nadu-chief-minister-vijay-refuses-to-give-up-the-wheel-4040108">Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay</a> on Wednesday stopped his convoy on the East Coast Road for an unscripted interaction with the public, with videos of the moment quickly going viral.</p>.<p>While en route to the Secretariat from his residence in Neelangarai, the CM halted his convoy to engage directly with people gathered along the way.</p>.<p>In a moment captured on video, Vijay got out of his car and fist-bumped a handful of passersby leaning over the barricade, trading the usual formal waves for a more personal touch.</p>.WATCH | 'They voted for whistle': MDMK chief Vaiko's thrilled house helps remove CM Vijay's 'drishti'.<p>The ECR interaction follows another viral moment that made headlines recently—Vijay behind the wheel of his own SUV.</p>.<p>On June 12, after landing at Mangaluru International Airport in Karnataka, he drove himself 13 kilometres to the famous Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple.</p>.<p>Videos of him navigating the SUV with windows rolled down, waving at fans along the way, also went viral. </p>