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Homeindiatamil nadu

TN CM Vijay stops convoy, steps down to greet and exchange fist bumps with public; video goes viral

Videos of him navigating the SUV with windows rolled down, waving at fans along the way, also went viral.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 14:03 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 14:03 IST
Tamil NaduThalapathy VijayViral videoTrending

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